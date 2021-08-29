Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. NVR makes up approximately 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of NVR worth $40,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $36.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5,139.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,539. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,823.31 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5,066.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

