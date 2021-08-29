Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,439 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $23,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,964,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 94.0% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.11. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.