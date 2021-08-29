Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 11,052 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,052 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Citizens Financial Group worth $52,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 71,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 610,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 78,927 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

