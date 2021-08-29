Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 171,128 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171,128 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Progressive worth $33,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 409.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 12.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.