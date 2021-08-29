Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 174,771 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,771 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $23,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.73. 4,616,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

