Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 17,948 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,948 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IQVIA worth $42,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.55. 459,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,806. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.75. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $263.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

