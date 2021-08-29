Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 30.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 29.3% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.94. 1,646,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $477.91. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.70 and a 12 month high of $496.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

