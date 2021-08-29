Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 562 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $221.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.95. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

