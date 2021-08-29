Todd Asset Management LLC Takes $55.22 Million Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,715,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,215,000. Honda Motor accounts for approximately 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Honda Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,861,000 after acquiring an additional 376,125 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 56.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,933,000 after acquiring an additional 443,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 19.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 169,943 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 484,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $97.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.