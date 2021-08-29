Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $55,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.45. 5,900,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,419,194. The company has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.