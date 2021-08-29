TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Critical Review

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Aemetis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.18 $4.39 million N/A N/A Aemetis $165.56 million 2.04 -$36.66 million ($1.74) -6.14

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aemetis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Aemetis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Aemetis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Aemetis has a consensus price target of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 191.82%. Given Aemetis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aemetis is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -36.35% -33.72% -25.81% Aemetis -31.53% N/A -42.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Aemetis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aemetis beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment refers to the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2006 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

