Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the July 29th total of 719,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $11.16 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TORXF. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

