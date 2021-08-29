Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Tower Semiconductor worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSEM opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

