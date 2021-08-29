Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Boosted by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 5.6% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Tractor Supply worth $135,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,383,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,643. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

