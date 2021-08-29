TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.28). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,427. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $127.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $619,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

