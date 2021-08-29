TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.29% of TransUnion worth $59,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. 697,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,749. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $121.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.70. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.