Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,918.11 ($25.06).

Several research firms have weighed in on TPK. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Monday, July 19th.

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,790 ($23.39) on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The company has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,724.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

