Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,918.11 ($25.06).
Several research firms have weighed in on TPK. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Monday, July 19th.
TPK stock opened at GBX 1,790 ($23.39) on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The company has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,724.97.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
