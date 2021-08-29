Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Plans Dividend of $0.17

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

TRMT stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.