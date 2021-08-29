Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce $5.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.45 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.08 billion to $22.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

TFC stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.