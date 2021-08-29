Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the July 29th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

