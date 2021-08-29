Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Boosted by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 3.9% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.25. 1,064,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,010. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

