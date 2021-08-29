Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.29.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Twitter stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 134.96 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
