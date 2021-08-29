Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 134.96 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

