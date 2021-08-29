Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.