Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the July 29th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.98. Tyme Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15.
Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.
