Typhoon Network Price Down 0.3% This Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0968 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $860,990.39 and $24,814.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.