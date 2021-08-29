U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,432,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,868. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

