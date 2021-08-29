U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.