Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSE:UI opened at $321.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

