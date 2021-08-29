UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Boosted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144,659 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of UBS Group worth $32,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 955,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.