UGAS (UGAS) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $174,812.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

