Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Increased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.23. 1,078,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,296. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.