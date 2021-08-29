Unibright Hits Market Cap of $480.13 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. Unibright has a market cap of $480.13 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00006562 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

