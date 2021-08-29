UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.68 ($13.74).

UCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

