Unifi Protocol DAO Trading Down 1% This Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $13.36 or 0.00027382 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 1% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $62.24 million and approximately $31.05 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00289058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

