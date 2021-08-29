Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Unilever by 265.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 50.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

