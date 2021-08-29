Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Increased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 4.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $182,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

