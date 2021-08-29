Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 829,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $182,476,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

