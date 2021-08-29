Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $16.43 billion and $231.97 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,621,089 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.