United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.64. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. 305,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

