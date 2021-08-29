United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,785 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of United Community Banks worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.