United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lowered by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.30. 1,947,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

