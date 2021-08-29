United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS opened at $193.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

