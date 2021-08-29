UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 8.8% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $214,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.2% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 21,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 107,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $418.76. 1,621,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.69. The company has a market cap of $394.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

