UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Decreased by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 5.2% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.76. 1,621,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $412.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $394.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.