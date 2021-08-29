UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.48% of UroGen Pharma worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.50. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. Equities analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

