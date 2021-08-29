UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stake Boosted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of UroGen Pharma worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URGN. FMR LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $16.99 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $355.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

