US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $81,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,026,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,633. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.