US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.27% of Centene worth $115,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Centene stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,782. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.78. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

