US Bancorp DE Buys 60,518 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.50% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $68,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $$55.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,461. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37.

