US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $92,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 40,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

